Probe: Lax oversight let alleged cheats get Cyprus passport

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Authorities in Cyprus should consider stripping citizenship from a dozen individuals over their alleged involvement in acts of theft and fraud, according to the findings of a probe into 42 foreign nationals who obtained a Cypriot passport in exchange for millions in investments.
A redacted, 53-page report from the review of the country's now-defunct citizenship-for-investment program was published Tuesday. The government released the report compiled by a three-member committee in what it said was a demonstration of its commitment to transparency and amid strong opposition criticism that it was trying to sweep the matter under the carpet.