Pro-choice group, union endorse Berger Girvalo in Ridgefield

A pro-choice group and a union representing 25,000 workers in the state have both endorsed Aimee Berger-Girvalo, a Democrat running for Ridgefield’s 111th District seat in the state General Assembly.

Berger-Girvalo announced Sept. 14 that she has been endorsed by NARAL Pro-Choice Connecticut, a group that has been advocating for the passage of pro-choice legislation and fighting against anti-choice policies in the state for four decades.

On Sept. 15 Berger-Girvalo was endorsed by CSEA SEIU Local 2001, a union group with 25,000 members in both the private and public sectors, covering active and retired state workers and municipal employees.

“This year, we are facing one of most important elections of our modern history, and the importance of pro-choice politicians at the state level matters more than ever before,” said Liz Gustafson, state director of NARAL Pro-Choice Connecticut.

“We are so proud to endorse Aimee Berger-Girvalo, a dedicated pro-choice champion who will fight for all of our rights,” Gustafson said. “As anti-choice extremists continue their assault on access to essential reproductive health care, it’s critical that we elect leaders like Aimee who will fight tirelessly against these attacks and continue to lead efforts that will ensure that each individual, regardless of race, gender identity, sexuality, immigration or economic status, can access the care they need.”

Berger-Girvalo welcomed the groups backing.

“As we continue our fight to ensure access to essential reproductive health care for all, I’m proud to have the support of NARAL Pro-Choice Connecticut,” Berger-Girvalo said. “For years, I have been a proud advocate for reproductive freedom, and I’m ready to keep fighting alongside NARAL to expand access to birth control, protect paid family leave, and fend off attacks to abortion access in our state.”

On Sept. 15 the Democrat got the endorsement by CSEA SEIU Local 2001.

“I’m proud to have the support of CSEA SEIU Local 2001 and the thousands of hardworking members it represents,” Berger-Girvalo said. “As we work to address the economic fallout from this pandemic, it’s critical that we take bold and immediate action to support working people, ensure health care for all, and look to the future by creating good jobs with livable wages and benefits. I’m ready to keep fighting shoulder-to-shoulder with the working people of Connecticut for a fairer, more just state for us all.”

Berger-Girvalo works in special education programs as an applied behavior analysis therapist, and is the director and coach of Ridgefield Holland Soccer, a volunteer-run program that enables children with physical and learning differences to participate in the sport.