ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — The price tag has increased for fortifying a rock wall to protect the beach on Georgia’s most populous barrier island.

Commissioners in Glynn County voted Thursday to add 710 tons (644 metric tonnes) of additional rock for a revetment at the southern end of St. Simons Island. The move will add nearly $76,000 to the $2.15 million project, which got underway in October, The Brunswick News reported.