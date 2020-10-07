-
Clonazepam (traded as Klonopin), diazepam (Valium) and alprazolam (Xanax) are among the most sold drugs in a class of widely prescribed anti-anxiety medications known as benzodiazepines. Public health officials warn the pills should be used only in the short term and should never be mixed with opioids or alcohol. less
Photo: Christine Vestal /Pew Charitable / TNS
Do you know what a benzo is? That’s OK, neither did I.
A benzo is a benzodiazepine. They are used to treat anxiety, sleeplessness, vertigo and tinnitus. They are commonly Xanax, Valium and Klonopin, to name a few. In 2019, the State of Connecticut lost 1,200 people to accidental overdose death — 25 percent of those deaths were from benzodiazepines.
Why is this important? Because if you have kids and/or if you are using these prescriptions, it is important to know that they can cause addiction and death. Kids know and they will use them. Lock up your scripts.
I used to have a fear of flying. OK, I still have a fear of flying. I would chug down two or three Xanax with wine and pass out on the plane. No fear here! I would wake up six hours later, groggy and disorientated, oblivious to the fact I could have killed myself with that lethal combination. I would be remiss if I did not mention that the prescription bottle had on it “Do Not Take With Alcohol” in bold print.
For more information, please to go: w-bad.org