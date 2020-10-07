Prevention Council: ‘Lock up your scripts’

Clonazepam (traded as Klonopin), diazepam (Valium) and alprazolam (Xanax) are among the most sold drugs in a class of widely prescribed anti-anxiety medications known as benzodiazepines. Public health officials warn the pills should be used only in the short term and should never be mixed with opioids or alcohol.

Do you know what a benzo is? That’s OK, neither did I.

A benzo is a benzodiazepine. They are used to treat anxiety, sleeplessness, vertigo and tinnitus. They are commonly Xanax, Valium and Klonopin, to name a few. In 2019, the State of Connecticut lost 1,200 people to accidental overdose death — 25 percent of those deaths were from benzodiazepines.

Why is this important? Because if you have kids and/or if you are using these prescriptions, it is important to know that they can cause addiction and death. Kids know and they will use them. Lock up your scripts.

I used to have a fear of flying. OK, I still have a fear of flying. I would chug down two or three Xanax with wine and pass out on the plane. No fear here! I would wake up six hours later, groggy and disorientated, oblivious to the fact I could have killed myself with that lethal combination. I would be remiss if I did not mention that the prescription bottle had on it “Do Not Take With Alcohol” in bold print.

For more information, please to go: w-bad.org