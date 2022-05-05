President declares disaster in New Mexico wildfire zone CEDAR ATTANASIO and SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN, Associated Press May 5, 2022 Updated: May 5, 2022 1:06 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of38 A firefighting plane flies over a plume of smoke near Las Vegas, N.M. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The fire has torched 250 square miles (647 square kilometers) over the last several weeks. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less
2 of38 A slurry bomber dumps the fire retardant between the Calf Canyon/Hermit Peak Fire and homes on the westside of Las Vegas, N.M., Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Several types of aircraft joined the fight to keep the fire away for the Northern New Mexico town. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Eddie Moore/AP Show More Show Less 3 of38
4 of38 A CL-415 enhanced aerial firefighter, better known as a Super Scooper, makes numerous bombing runs to drop water on the Calf Canyon/Hermit Peak Fire burning near Luna Community College southwest of Las Vegas, N.M., Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Eddie Moore/AP Show More Show Less
5 of38 Leonard Padilla and 5-year-old Ivan Padilla watch a wildfire burning near Las Vegas, N.M., on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Flames raced across more of New Mexico's pine-covered mountainsides Tuesday, charring more than 217 square miles (562 square kilometers) over the last several weeks. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less 6 of38
7 of38 A firefighting airplane drops slurry on a wildfire near Las Vegas, N.M., on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Flames raced across more of New Mexico's pine-covered mountainsides Tuesday, charring more than 217 square miles (562 square kilometers) over the last several weeks. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less
8 of38 Smoke rises on a ridge behind homes on the outskirts of Las Vegas, N.M., on May 3, 2022. Flames raced across more of New Mexico's pine-covered mountainsides Tuesday, charring more than 217 square miles over the last several weeks. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less 9 of38
10 of38 Martina Gonzales and her grandson, Lukas Lee Mora, 4, walk outside of their home in Las Vegas, N.M., as a plume of smoke rises in the distance Tuesday, May, 3, 2022. Flames raced across more of New Mexico's pine-covered mountainsides Tuesday, charring more than 217 square miles (562 square kilometers) over the last several weeks. Gonzales and her husband have packed up their valuables and are ready to leave the area if the fire tops the ridge behind their house. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less
11 of38 A fire warning sign is pictured in Las Vegas, N.M., on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Flames raced across more of New Mexico's pine-covered mountainsides, Tuesday, May 3, 2030, charring more than 217 square miles over the last several weeks. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less 12 of38
13 of38 Martina Gonzales and her grandson, Lukas Lee Mora, 4, in their home in Las Vegas, N.M., on Tuesday, May, 3, 2022. Flames raced across more of New Mexico's pine-covered mountainsides Tuesday, charring more than 217 square miles (562 square kilometers) over the last several weeks. Gonzales and her husband have packed up their valuables and are ready to leave the area if the fire tops the ridge behind their house. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less
14 of38 In this Sunday, May 1, 2022 photo provided by Jasper Bivens of Grayback Forestry, plumes of smoke from wildfires are seen from Highway 518, a few miles north of Las Vegas, N.M. New Mexico was in the bull's eye for the nation's latest wave of hot, dry and windy weather. (Jasper Bives via AP) Jasper Bivens/AP Show More Show Less 15 of38
16 of38 Anthony Johnson and his grandson, Lukas Lee Mora, 4, in their home in Las Vegas, N.M., on Tuesday, May, 3, 2022. Flames raced across more of New Mexico's pine-covered mountainsides Tuesday, charring more than 217 square miles (562 square kilometers) over the last several weeks. Johnson and his wife have packed up their valuables and are ready to leave the area if the fire tops the ridge behind their house. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less
17 of38 Ranch owner Kenny Zamora inspects cattle moved to his ranch by area residents fleeing wildfires outside Las Vegas, New Mexico, on Monday, May 2, 2022. Zamora says over 200 animals are on the property, with owners coming and going. County officials and charity groups are donating equipment and feed for the animals. Cedar Attanasio/AP Show More Show Less 18 of38
19 of38 Security guards with the United States Forest Service stand at the entrance to a fire camp in Las Vegas, N.M., on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less
20 of38 This photo provided by Renee Valdez shows plumes of smoke rising into the air, from wildfires in Las Vegas, N.M. on Monday, May 2, 2022. New Mexico was in the bull's eye for the nation's latest wave of hot, dry and windy weather. (Renee Valdez via The AP) Renee Valdez/AP Show More Show Less 21 of38
22 of38 Brianna Valencia-Encinias and her son Lucas Encinias, 8, walk their 4-H goats in a field in Las Vegas, N.M., as the Calf Canyon/Hermit Peak Fire burns southwest of town, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Their family had been evacuated from Rociada and are now staying at her grandparent's farm along with their chickens, goats, horses, dogs and other animals. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Eddie Moore/AP Show More Show Less
23 of38 Harold Sena, of Tierra Monte, walks his cow, Jody, at the Zamora Ranch outside Las Vegas, N.M., on Monday, May 2, 2022. Sena bathed the cow regularly, making it white for state fairs, now it's one of the livestock refugees at the ranch due to wildfires in the are. Cedar Attanasio/AP Show More Show Less 24 of38
25 of38 A burned building is seen in the Pendaries Village following a wildfire near Las Vegas, New Mexico, on Monday, May 2, 2022. Wind-whipped flames are marching across more of New Mexico's tinder-dry mountainsides, forcing the evacuation of area residents and dozens of patients from the state's psychiatric hospital as firefighters scramble to keep new wildfires from growing. The big blaze burning near the community of Las Vegas has charred more than 217 square miles. Cedar Attanasio/AP Show More Show Less
26 of38 A burned car and piece of machinery are seen following a wildfire near Las Vegas, New Mexico, on Monday, May 2, 2022. Wind-whipped flames are marching across more of New Mexico's tinder-dry mountainsides, forcing the evacuation of area residents and dozens of patients from the state's psychiatric hospital as firefighters scramble to keep new wildfires from growing. The big blaze burning near the community of Las Vegas has charred more than 217 square miles. Cedar Attanasio/AP Show More Show Less 27 of38
28 of38 A burned golf cart is seen in an RV park following a wildfire near Las Vegas, New Mexico, on Monday, May 2, 2022. Wind-whipped flames are marching across more of New Mexico's tinder-dry mountainsides, forcing the evacuation of area residents and dozens of patients from the state's psychiatric hospital as firefighters scramble to keep new wildfires from growing. The big blaze burning near the community of Las Vegas has charred more than 217 square miles. Cedar Attanasio/AP Show More Show Less
29 of38 Spot fires burn near Las Vegas, N.M., on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Flames raced across more of New Mexico's pine-covered mountainsides Tuesday, charring more than 217 square miles (562 square kilometers) over the last several weeks. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less 30 of38
31 of38 A group of firefighters from Apple Valley, Calif., eat breakfast outside the historic Plaza Hotel in downtown Las Vegas, New Mexico, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Firefighters from all over the country have converged on the small community to battle a wildfire that has burned 250 square miles (647 square kilometers). Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less
32 of38 Smoke and dust sweep across a field near Las Vegas, N.M., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. A fire in the area has torched 250 square miles (647 square kilometers) over the last several weeks. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less 33 of38
34 of38 A firefighting plane drops water over a plume of smoke near Las Vegas, N.M., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The fire has torched 250 square miles (647 square kilometers) over the last several weeks. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less
35 of38 Smoke and dust sweep across a field near Las Vegas, N.M., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. A fire in the area has torched 250 square miles (647 square kilometers) over the last several weeks. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less 36 of38
37 of38 A helitack crew is briefed at the municipal airport near Las Vegas, N.M., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Helicopter crews fighting a massive wildfire in the area were grounded much of Wednesday because of high winds. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less
38 of38
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Firefighters slowed the advance of the largest wildfire in the U.S. as heavy winds relented Wednesday, while President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration that brings new financial resources to remote stretches of New Mexico devastated by fire since early April.
U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez announced the presidential disaster declaration during an evening briefing by the U.S. Forest Service about efforts to contain the sprawling wildfire in northeastern New Mexico, which has fanned out across 250 square miles (647 square kilometers) of high alpine forest and grasslands at the southern tip of the Rocky Mountains.
Written By
CEDAR ATTANASIO and SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN