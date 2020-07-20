Practicing mindfullness to reduce anxiety

During times like these — a pandemic, to be exact — rare is the adult who doesn’t feel some anxiety. Many aspects of life - such as education and employment — are uncertain right now. The future is unknown. This is the perfect recipe for feeling anxious.

Persistent anxiety can be exhausting and produce negative effects on physical health, including muscle aches and pains, a pounding heart, an increase in blood pressure, and headaches, among others. It can also cause emotional problems, including panic attacks, a sense of doom, depression and irritability. Therefore, it is important to find ways to keep anxiety at bay.

Mindfulness is a technique that is known to help decrease feelings of anxiety. According to mindful.org, mindfulness is being fully present, aware of where we are and what we’re doing, without judgement. It can be as simple as setting aside a few minutes, getting into a comfortable position, observing the present moment, and releasing judgements as they occur.

Assistance in getting started with a mindfulness practice can be in the form of mindfulness apps available for your phone, some of which are free. You can also google “how to practice mindfulness and reduce anxiety” to read more. Practicing mindfulness regularly may help manage your thoughts and feelings, and thus reduce anxiety.