Power restoration ‘slow going’ but progressing in Ridgefield; town set up hotline

RIDGEFIELD — The return of electricity to Ridgefield residents following tropical storm Isaias’ destructive sweep is slow going but progressing, with the percentage of Eversource customers without power down from 77 to 72 percent as of Thursday afternoon.

That leaves approximately 7,900 customers still in the dark. Statewide, the utility reported 517,043 customers were without power, of a total 1,281,259 Eversource customers.

The town of Ridgefield has also set up an information hotline for storm-related questions at 203-431-2718.

Crews were seen in Ridgefield on Thursday working on South Main Street and West Lane. Chris Anderson, a Grove Street resident, watched the tree work near the fountain and recalled the long waits for electricity after some of the previous storms, like Hurricane Irene and Superstorm Sandy.

“It’s slow going, but everybody’s trying to be as patient as they can,” he said. “With the pandemic everybody’s nerves are fried. It harkens back to the days we were nine or 10 days of no power.”

In a statement Thursday, Eversource addressed the frustration and backlash from customers who say the utility is taking too long to clean up the mess.

“We understand our customers’ frustration and know it is an especially challenging time to be without power given the ongoing pandemic and hot summer weather,” the statement from Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom read. “Our entire Eversource team is dedicated to this effort and is working with an extreme sense of urgency to get all of our customers the power they need.”

The energy company encouraged customers to report any outage online at www.eversource.com, or by calling 800-286-2000.