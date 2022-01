MOSCOW (AP) — Widespread power outages were reported on Tuesday in the Central Asian countries of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

The Interfax news agency said that a significant number of the 2 million residents of Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, found themselves without electricity on Tuesday. Kazakh news site Orda.kz reported that outages also occurred in the southern region of Turkistan, particularly in the city of Shymkent, and in Taraz, a city in the neighboring Jambyl region.