Power line repairs to delay Sterling Highway traffic

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Power line repairs will delay drivers Thursday on the Sterling Highway.

Alaska State Troopers say significant delays will occur between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Troopers say Homer Electric Association will drop high voltage lines that cross the highway between Miles 58 and 62.

The utility is repairing damage from a summer wildfire.

Troopers say the operation is planned to mitigate the threat of power lines sagging or falling across the highway because of fire damage.