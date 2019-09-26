https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Power-line-repairs-to-delay-Sterling-Highway-14470053.php
Power line repairs to delay Sterling Highway traffic
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Power line repairs will delay drivers Thursday on the Sterling Highway.
Alaska State Troopers say significant delays will occur between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Troopers say Homer Electric Association will drop high voltage lines that cross the highway between Miles 58 and 62.
The utility is repairing damage from a summer wildfire.
Troopers say the operation is planned to mitigate the threat of power lines sagging or falling across the highway because of fire damage.
