Powdersville booster club fraud yields five year probation

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A former volunteer for the Powdersville High School athletic booster club has been sentenced to five years of federal probation for using a club debit card to pay more than $3,000 in personal expenses.

The Greenville News reports that 53-year-old Karen Rice McCrary was given the sentence Tuesday in South Carolina District Court in Greenville. She was also ordered to serve 60 days home confinement and pay $500 in fees and $245 in restitution.

McCrary had pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud and one count of using an unauthorized access device in the case.

She said Tuesday that she was “humiliated” by the events, and her attorney said she’s already repaid the money to the booster club.

McCrary was serving a suspended sentence for a different 2014 forgery conviction at the time of the crimes, prosecutors said.

Booster club president Michael Dent said she “stabbed us in the back and stole from us and stole from these kids,” the newspaper reports.