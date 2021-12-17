Potter expected on stand as trial in Wright death nears end STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI, Associated Press Dec. 17, 2021 Updated: Dec. 17, 2021 1:18 a.m.
10 of24 FILE - This photo provided by Ben Crump Law, PLLC. shows Daunte Wright and his son, Daunte Jr., at his first birthday party. Wright, 20, was fatally shot by Kim Potter, a white suburban Minneapolis police officer, during a traffic stop on Sunday, April 11, 2021. Potter is currently on trial for manslaughter in Wright's death. (Ben Crump Law, PLLC. via AP) Show More Show Less
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota police officer on trial in the shooting death of Daunte Wright was expected to take the stand Friday, hoping to persuade jurors to acquit her of manslaughter charges in what she has said was a gun-Taser mixup.
A compressed defense case for Kim Potter appeared likely to wrap up after just two days, with jurors also expected to hear from an expert on how such errors can occur.
Written By
STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI