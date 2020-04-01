Possible hazmat crash blocks I-5 in mountains north of LA

LEBEC, Calif. (AP) — Interstate 5 was shut down Wednesday morning in the mountains between Los Angeles and Bakersfield due to a crash possibly involving hazardous materials, the California Highway Patrol said.

The Kern County Fire Department was on the scene in Tejon Pass, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) north of downtown Los Angeles, but no details were immediately available.

Northbound traffic was being diverted to Lebec Road to bypass the incident but southbound traffic was being held for the time being, the CHP said.