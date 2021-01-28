Portugal scrambles for virus beds; health system threatened BARRY HATTON, Associated Press Jan. 28, 2021 Updated: Jan. 28, 2021 11:15 a.m.
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — At Lisbon’s Military Hospital, hundreds of troops have spent frantic weeks rushing to turn every available space into makeshift COVID-19 wards, as Portugal scrambles to cope with a sudden deluge of cases engulfing its public health system.
The hospital’s waiting rooms, consulting rooms and atriums have been filled with beds. This week, the canteen is being sacrificed. It’s the last space left.