Portland police arrest at least 50 following protests

Demonstrators march Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Bend, Ore., to protest racism and police brutality.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, said they arrested least 50 people after things like balloons of paint and full cans of beverages were thrown at officers following George Floyd protests.

Authorities said most of the demonstrations Saturday were peaceful. However, in a statement police said several hundred people gathered downtown Saturday night, pushed on fencing and threw fireworks at officers. Two deputies were injured, police said.

Following orders to disperse police declared the gathering an unlawful assembly. Police also arrested about 20 people late Friday and early Saturday, alleging offenses that included disorderly conduct and interfering with an officer.