Portage police: Child, 2, apparently shot self in leg

PORTAGE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin 2-year-old is seriously injured after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot to the leg.

Police in Portage say they were called to a home Sunday afternoon on a report of a toddler with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officers arrived to find a parent applying wound care to the child’s leg, and a firearm was found next to the child and taken into evidence.

Police say the child suffered a serious gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital, but was later flown to the UW Hospital in Madison for treatment. The child's condition was not released.

Authorities are not releasing the names of the child or family members because the incident is still being investigated.