Port Townsend man sentenced for raping 6-year-old child

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A 63-year-old Port Townsend, Washington, man was sentenced Monday to more than eight years in prison and 10 years of supervised release for raping a 6-year-old child while on a vacation in Canada.

John Timothy Whicher pleaded guilty to engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place in February 2021, prosecutors said. At the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Benjamin Settle said, the victim “has a life sentence. This kind of horrendous assault follows a victim through their entire life.”