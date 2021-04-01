Pope opens final Holy Week services, skips Last Supper rite April 1, 2021 Updated: April 1, 2021 6:24 a.m.
1 of9 Cardinals attend a Chrism Mass celebrated by Pope Francis inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Thursday, April 1, 2021. During the Mass the Pontiff blesses a token amount of oil that will be used to administer the sacraments for the year. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Pope Francis celebrates a Chrism Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Thursday, April 1, 2021. During the Mass the Pontiff blesses a token amount of oil that will be used to administer the sacraments for the year. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Pope Francis holds up the book of Gospels during a Chrism Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Thursday, April 1, 2021. During the Mass the Pontiff blesses a token amount of oil that will be used to administer the sacraments for the year. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 A man films a Chrism Mass celebrated by Pope Francis inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Thursday, April 1, 2021. During the Mass the Pontiff blesses a token amount of oil that will be used to administer the sacraments for the year. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Pope Francis delivers his speech during a Chrism Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Thursday, April 1, 2021. During the Mass the Pontiff blesses a token amount of oil that will be used to administer the sacraments for the year. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Pope Francis celebrates a Chrism Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Thursday, April 1, 2021. During the Mass the Pontiff blesses a token amount of oil that will be used to administer the sacraments for the year. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis opened the solemn final days of Holy Week with a morning Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica but planned to skip the traditional Thursday afternoon service that commemorates Jesus’ Last Supper with his apostles.
The Vatican didn’t explain why the dean of the College of Cardinals, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, would preside instead over the Vatican's main Holy Thursday afternoon service.