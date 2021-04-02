Pope on Good Friday hears children tell of pandemic losses FRANCES D'EMILIO, Associated Press April 2, 2021 Updated: April 2, 2021 5:54 p.m.
Pope Francis leads the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession in the empty square outside the Saint Peter's Basilica during Good Friday celebrations at the Vatican, with no public participation due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Friday, April 2, 2021.
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis prayed that people don't feel lost amid the problems of the pandemic as he listened to children's poignant accounts of sorrow and loneliness, which provided the motif for an unusual Way of the Cross torch-lit Good Friday procession in St. Peter's Square.
Sitting under a canopy erected over a platform outside St. Peter's Basilica on a warm evening, Francis presided over the procession, which, for a second year due to pandemic concerns, couldn't be held at its traditional venue, Rome's Colosseum. The appointment at the ancient arena normally draws thousands of pilgrims, tourists and Romans. But pandemic safety measures have seen tourism practically vanish from Italy.
