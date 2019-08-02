Polo America Barn Tour to stop in Ridgefield on Aug. 24

Double H Farm, located at 11 Old Stagecoach Road in Ridgefield, will host a sneak preview of a multi-million dollar barn. The event, held on Aug. 24, will benefit the Semper Fi Fund. The barn will be featured on the Polo America Barn Tour.

The Polo America Barn Tour will consist of four 55-passenger luxury busses to tour three of the most prestigious equestrian country club barns in New England on Saturday, Aug. 24.

The Barn Tour is a benefit for the Semper Fi Fund.

The three multi-million dollar barns are Old Salem Farm, Double H Farm, and Ox Ridge Riding Club. Tour times are 10 a.m., 10:30, 1:30 p.m. and 2.

Each tour will last approximately 3 hours.

Busses would leave from Middlesex Middle School, 204 Hollow Tree Ridge Road, Darien.

Box lunches will be provided to the attendees.

Attendees who purchase four or more tickets will receive a General Admission Tailgating pass to the Greenwich Polo Club to attend the Aug. 25 polo match at the Greenwich Polo Club.

The Semper Fi Fund provides direct financial assistance and vital programming for combat wounded, critically ill and catastrophically injured service members and their families during hospitalization and recovery. For more information, visit www.semperfifund.org