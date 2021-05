CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A celebration in honor of an orphan girl who remains optimistic in spite of the many challenges she faces is back on schedule in New Hampshire after it was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Pollyanna Glad Day" is a a go for June 12 in Littleton, paying tribute to the classic 1913 children's book, “Pollyanna," and author Eleanor Porter, who was from Littleton.