Pollinator pathways now include 75 towns

Who keeps the flowers blooming? Pollinators!

The Caudatowa Garden Club and the library will present The Ridgefield Pollinator Pathway: “Bee” On It! on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m., at the Ridgefield Library, 472 Main Street.

Louise Washer and Ridgefield’s Kitsey Snow will talk about the formation of the Pollinator Pathway in Wilton and Ridgefield two years ago, and how it has now expanded to include over 75 towns in Connecticut and New York. The program will cover the importance of pollinators to us all; the threats pollinators face; how pollinator populations have declined in recent years; and measures we can take in our own yards and towns to protect and support them. The program will explore such topics as planting natives; alternatives to pesticides; and how to rethink the suburban lawn.

Louise Washer is president of the Norwalk River Watershed Association, serves on the Mayor’s Water Quality Committee in Norwalk, on the Steering Committees of the Hudson to Housatonic Regional Conservation Partnership (H2H) and on the Pollinator Pathway project, which she helped found and has worked to esstablish in towns around the region. Louise has lived in the Silvermine area, in both Wilton and Norwalk, for 25 years.

The program is free and open to all, and will be held in the Library's Main Program Room. Seats may be reserved by contacting the Ridgefield Library at 203-438-0591. Those interested in learning more about Caudatowa Garden Club may contact Ann Dunnington, the club’s membership chair at: ald.caudatowa@gmail.com