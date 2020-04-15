Political process is revamped by the virus

Raucous caucuses in crowded rooms will give way — and nominating authority — to virtual town committee meetings over electronic media.

Connecticut’s presidential primary has been pushed back five weeks, from April 28 to June 2, due to concerns about spreading the coronavirus and adding to state totals that included 13,989 COVID-19 cases and 671 deaths from the disease, as of the evening of April 14.

And under an executive order from Governor Ned Lamont and an agreement between the statewide leaders of both Republican and Democratic parties, there are plans in the works to conduct all nominating of candidates for the November 2020 by virtual meetings through electronic means.

Nominating caucuses and conventions for congressional, state representative and state senate seats will either have their duties passed to Republican and Democratic town committees, or in multi-town districts be held virtual events held through electronic media.

There are no statewide offices up for election this fall.

With the announced retirement of longtime state Rep. John Frey, Ridgefield’s 111th district seat in Hartford is a focus of attention.

Selectman Bob Hebert is seeking the Republican nomination for the 111th seat, and Democrats do not yet have a publicly announced candidate.

“Historically, Ridgefield Democrats have opted to select our candidate by Democratic Caucus,” said Joe Shapiro, recently elected as the chairman of the Democratic Town Committee (DTC). “But in light of the COVID-19 situation, we'll be doing it by DTC meeting this time. The statutorily prescribed time to nominate the candidate is in late May and we'll be communicating about our candidate prior to that time.”

The meeting will be held virtually, as will the Republican Town Committee (RTC) meeting that will take over the Republican caucus’s authority.

“The caucus dates have to happen between May 19 and May 26. We have our regular RTC meeting on the 21st of May, We’re planning to hold the caucus as part of that meeting,” said Michael Raduazzo, recently elected as the new Republican Town Committee chairman.

He said Selectman Hebert is the only candidate he’s heard about.

“I’ve had no other individual contact me about the 111th,” Raduazzo said. “The only person that has contacted me and has announced is Bob.

“But we are open to other individuals putting themselves forward,” he said. “It’s a democratic process.”

The RTC is having a virtual meeting tonight (April 16) to approve changes to by-laws needed to allow the town committee rather than the cuauce to make the nomination, Raduazzo said.

For Ridgefield’s other legislative seats, the Democrats have incumbents — Fourth District Congressman Jim Himes, 26th District State Senator Will Haskell, and State Rep. Ken Gucker of Danbury, who holds 138th District seat that includes a slice of northern Ridgebury along with portions of Danbury and New Fairfield.

And the Republicans will be having virtual conventions to nominate challengers.

“For the 138th nobody has contacted me at this point in time. I’m unaware of any candidate,” Raduazzo said.

For the 26th District State Senate, the Republicans have at least two candidates — Kimberly Healy of Wilton, WIll Duff of Bethel — seeking the nomination to challenge Democrat Will Haskell. Longtime Republican incumbent Toni Boucher, who was upset by Haskell in the “blue wave” election two years ago, has said she is not running.

Two Republicans have come forward so far, seeking the nomination to challenge Democratic incumbent Jim Himes for the Fourth Congressional District seat: Michael Goldstein of Greenwich and Joseph Villaini of Norwalk.