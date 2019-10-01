Policeman’s Richardson Park rental goes to voters

An empty town-owned house in Richardson Park would be rented to a Ridgefield police officer, under an agreement approved by the selectmen and headed to voters.

The proposed lease of 729 North Salem Road to Detective David Dubord will go to a public hearing Wednesday, Oct. 2, and then a town meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 23. Both meetings will be in town hall, starting at 7:30.

“What’s the rent?” John Katz asked from the audience when the selectmen discussed the proposal at their Sept. 18 meeting.

“$1,300 a month — plus security,” replied First Selectman Rudy Marconi. “He’s providing security on the property.”

“It needs to be very clear in the record,” Selectwoman Barbara Manners added. “He provides security.”

Item 32 of the proposed lease reads: “Tenant agrees as a condition of this agreement to provide security to Richardson Park during the term hereof.”

The tenant is also responsible for trash removal and utilities in the house.

“I saw ‘no pets.’ I didn’t see ‘no smoking,’ ” said Selectwoman Maureen Kozlark.

“We can add that,” said Marconi. “He doesn’t smoke.”

The lease is proposed to go from Nov. 1, 2019, to Oct. 31, 2020, and “shall be renewable for an additional year and from year to year upon 60 days’ advance written notice by action of the Board of Selectmen of the Town of Ridgefield upon the same terms and conditions.”

The lease requires that the tenant “shall continue to be an employee of the Town of Ridgefield” while enjoying the lease.

The house is a former garage and chauffeur’s apartment from the Richardson estate. In the past it had been a residence for retired Parks and Recreation Director Paul Roche.