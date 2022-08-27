Police video of fatal encounter shows lack of de-escalation

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
A caller to 911 in Salt Lake City said a man had come into a brewery in his underwear, tried to steal beer and was running around in the street, posing a danger to himself and to drivers. Police tried to detain the man. Soon, Nykon Brandon was dead.
After the Salt Lake City Police Department late Friday released body-camera footage of the Aug. 14 fatal encounter and the 911 recording, activists on Saturday were asking why an unarmed person wound up dead and were accusing police of using disproportionate force.