Police sued over April custody death of Oakland man

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The family of an Oakland man who died after police held him down filed a wrongful death lawsuit Friday, contending officers asphyxiated him during a confrontation that drew protests and comparisons to the death of George Floyd.
The lawsuit cites a report released last week by the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau that said the April 19 death of Mario Gonzalez was a homicide. The report said Gonzalez died from the “toxic effects of methamphetamine" but that the “physiologic stress" from his struggling and being restrained by police contributed to his death, along with alcoholism and obesity.