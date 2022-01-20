Police seek public help in drive-by Halloween party killing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Family members, a Nevada Army National Guard official and Las Vegas police pleaded Thursday for public help to identify people in a car from which gunshots were fired at a Halloween house party, killing a 22-year-old Guard member and wounding two other people.

Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer told reporters that investigators have had trouble identifying five men who were denied entry to the weekend party at a rented house, and people in the four-door sedan that drove away before police arrived early Oct. 31.