Police seek information on motorcycle crash

Police are seeking information about a motorcycle crash Saturday morning on Route 35.

Police said the went to the accident scene at 11:04 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1.

“Ridgefield Police officers responded to a motorcycle accident on South Salem Road (Route 35) in Ridgefield,” they said. “The motorcycle was traveling eastbound when it went off the roadway striking a road sign.

“The motorcycle operator was treated at the scene and transported to the Danbury Hospital.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Capt. Platt at (203) 438-6531.”