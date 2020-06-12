Police search for suspect in central Nebraska shooting death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police were searching for a man they suspect in the shooting death of another man inside a central Omaha apartment unit.

The shooting happened around noon Thursday, when officers were called to the apartment complex near 79th and Blondo, police said in a news release. Arriving officers found a man dead inside the complex, police said. The victim’s name had not been released by Friday morning.

Police were trying to find a man they suspect in the shooting, but no arrests had been reported by early Friday morning.