Police say man shot to death in suburban Kansas City

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — A man was shot to death inside a suburban Kansas City fast-food restaurant, police said.

The shooting happened Monday night at a McDonald’s on Highway 7, south of Interstate 70, in Blue Springs, police said. Officers called to the scene found a man inside a restaurant bathroom with gunshot wounds, television station KCTV reported. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he died. Police did not immediately release the victim’s name.

No arrests had been reported by Tuesday morning, but police said they’re looking for two suspects in the shooting.