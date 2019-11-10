Police say homeless man fatally stabbed at NYC shelter

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a homeless man was fatally stabbed and another homeless man injured in an altercation at a shelter in New York City.

The New York Police Department says officers responded to a shelter on West 83rd Street around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

Police found an unresponsive 22-year-old man on the third floor with multiple stab wounds, and a conscious 36-year-old man with a stab wound to his chest on the first floor of the shelter.

The 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 36-year-old man was in stable condition.

Police say the 36-year-old man is in custody with charges pending.

The 22-year-old's name has not been released pending notification of his family.