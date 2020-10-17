Police say Idaho woman bit officer during arrest

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — A Twin Falls, Idaho, woman is behind bars after a traffic stop turned violent.

Amanda Yarbrough, 40, was charged Wednesday in 2nd District Court with third-degree felony assault by a prisoner and misdemeanor assault on a police officer.

The incident occurred Tuesday after a Weber County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw a car run a stop sign and pulled it over, the Standard-Examiner of Ogden, Utah, reported.

A probable cause statement said Yarbrough was making furtive movements inside the vehicle so the deputy ordered her to get out of the car, which she allegedly refused. She began to yell at the deputy and continued to move inside the vehicle, the arrest affidavit said.

As the deputy attempted to handcuff Yarbrough, she allegedly struggled with him and bit him on the forearm “with enough force to cause injury.”

The deputy said he had to use force and finally handcuffed her, but she continued to resist and allegedly bit him on the hand.

Another deputy arrived to help, reporting that Yarbrough was sitting on the road, speaking rapidly, behaving erratically and sweating heavily. The arresting officer was treated by paramedics for his injuries.

The arrest affidavit said police found methamphetamine and marijuana in Yarbrough’s car. Prosecutors also charged Yarbrough with DUI and possession of a controlled substance.

She remained in the Weber County Jail in lieu of $10,700 bail. It was not immediately known if she had a lawyer.