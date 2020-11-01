Police arrest suspect in fatal Des Moines shooting Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 45-year-old man in Des Moines.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Des Moines police officers found the 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the 2600 block of Ingersoll Avenue in central Des Moines. The man was taken to a hospital where he died.

Des Moines Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a statement that investigators arrested 24-year-old Rythm Huddleston of Des Moines on suspicion of first-degree murder and a gun charge in connection with the shooting.

The name of the victim wasn't immediately released Sunday.

Parizek said detectives are searching for a 30-year-old woman who is a material witness in the shooting.