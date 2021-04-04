Police release names of 2 found dead in burned car

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A 26-year-old Grants Pass man has been booked into jail on charges of first degree murder, abuse of a corpse and other offenses in connection with the deaths of two men whose bodies were found last month in a burned car in southwest Oregon.

The suspect was apprehended during a traffic stop in Cave Junction north of the Oregon-California border on Thursday, KOIN-TV reported. He faces additional charges of arson, felon in possession of a firearm and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.