Police release name of skier who died after fall from cliff

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (AP) — A skier who went off the marked trails at Stowe Mountain Resort and was found dead at the bottom of a cliff on Saturday has been identified as a Connecticut man.

Andrew Hryb, 36, of Darien, and his brother had gone out of bounds into the woods and became disoriented, Vermont State Police said Monday. The pair tried to find their way out and traveled an estimated mile and a half to two miles from a lift at Spruce Peak through the woods before coming to an ice climbing route.

It appears that Andrew Hryb lost his footing while trying to look over the edge of the 220-foot cliff and fell, police said.

State police were alerted at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

It took two hours for searchers from state police, Stowe Mountain Rescue, Colchester Technical Rescue, Cambridge Fire Department and Army Mountain Warfare School to find Hryb.

His brother was uninjured and was assisted out the woods by rescue crews.