NEW YORK (AP) — Police have released a new video clip showing a woman trying to tackle a Black teenager after falsely accusing him of stealing her phone at a New York City hotel.

The New York Police Department asked the public to help locate the woman without identifying her beyond calling her a suspect in an “attack” late last week. Police said on Thursday that she’s still being sought on possible assault charges stemming from an altercation that’s prompted accusations of racial profiling.