Police probe wounding of man at North Carolina gathering

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina authorities are investigating after a man was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg after an apparent social gathering.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said in a news release Friday that officers were called to a hospital after the man arrived with the wound around 2 a.m.

Police say that they discovered the victim had been at a social gathering at a residence north of downtown when a car with four men inside pulled up and someone opened fire. The vehicle then fled.

No suspects had been identified by Friday morning.

Police say the man's wound is not life-threatening.