Police probe explosion at Kentucky Dippin' Dots factory

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky authorities on Thursday were investigating the cause of an explosion at a Paducah Dippin’ Dots factory that injured 10 people.

Paducah Police received a call about the explosion at 4:03 p.m. on Wednesday, police spokesperson Robin Newberry told The Paducah Sun. The explosion happened as a truck was unloading liquid nitrogen at the facility, but police are not yet sure what caused the blast. Ten people were taken to local hospitals, but Newberry did not know the severity of their injuries.