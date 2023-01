Police investigated Utah man for abuse before murder-suicide

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man who police say killed his wife, her mother and their five kids before turning the gun on himself had been investigated two years prior for child abuse, but local police and prosecutors decided not to criminally charge him, new records released Tuesday show.

The police records obtained by The Associated Press shed light on warning signs and a previous police investigation into a violent pattern of behavior Michael Haight exhibited toward family. Authorities said they were aware of previous problems in the home but didn't elaborate during a news conference after the Jan. 4 killings in the small town of Enoch, citing an ongoing investigation. They did not immediately respond to questions about why criminal charges were not pursued.

In a 2020 interview with authorities, Macie Haight, the family's eldest daughter, detailed multiple assaults including one where she was choked by her father and “very afraid that he was going to keep her from breathing and kill her.”

The child abuse investigation followed an Aug. 27, 2020, police call reporting potential child abuse. Macie, then 14, told investigators that her father's violence started in 2017 and had included assaults, choking and shaking, including a recent incident where he grabbed her by the shoulders and banged her into a wooden piece along the back of the couch.

Two years later, police found eight bodies at the family's home, including Macie's. They believe Michael Haight, 42, carried out the shootings two weeks after his wife had filed from divorce and just days after her relatives say he took guns from the house that could have been used to stop him.

In his 2020 interview with authorities as part of the investigation, Michael Haight denied assaulting his daughter and said the report was a misunderstanding. He said Macie was “mouthy” and admitted to getting angry, attributing some struggles to his father's death and brother's divorce.

The investigator's notes also shed light on Haight's treatment of his wife, Tausha. Macie told investigators that her father would often belittle her mother, a charge he denied. In his interview, however, Haight said he had taken his wife's iPad and cellphone to surveil her text messages to check if she had spoken negatively about his family.

Tausha Haight told authorities she didn't want criminal charges filed against her husband and hoped the incident would be “a wake-up call” for him.

Though an investigator told Haight that his behavior was “close to assaultive,” the records say that Enoch Police and the Iron County Attorney decided not to file criminal charges against him.

The Iron County Attorney's office said in a statement Tuesday that their office had been called in 2020 and determined there was insufficient evidence to pursue charges against Haight.

“Although specifics are not articulated, this conclusion was likely based on an inability to prove each element of the offense(s) beyond reasonable doubt and/or statute of limitations barriers,” the statement said.

It added that prosecutors were not sent interview transcripts or police reports from the Enoch police to review.

Matt Munson, the attorney representing Michael Haight's family, was not immediately available to comment.

Police found the Haight family's bodies after conducting a welfare check based on a call from a friend who said Tausha Haight had missed an appointment earlier in the week. The murder-suicide rocked Enoch, an 8,000-person, southern Utah town on the outskirts of Cedar City.

Officials said last week that law enforcement is continuing to investigate the Haight family deaths. The murder-suicide drew national attention and words of condolence from Utah officials and President Joe Biden. It underscored how family mass killings have become a disturbingly common tragedy across the United States, occurring on average every 3.5 weeks for the last two decades.