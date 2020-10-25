https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Police-investigate-shooting-of-17-year-old-15673676.php
Police investigate shooting of 17-year-old
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware said they are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old injured.
Wilmington Police said the shooting occurred late Saturday. The injured teenager was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound where he was listed in stable condition.
Police asked the public for help with the investigation. No charges were immediately announced.
