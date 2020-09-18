Police investigate shooting at Fargo apartment complex

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and wounded at an apartment complex in Fargo.

Officers responded to the shooting about 9 p.m. Thursday after getting multiple calls from residents who heard gunshots and saw some people running from the area.

Police Sgt. Sam Bollman tells KFGO the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that don't seem to be life threatening.

Shell casings were found at the scene and a glass entrance door to an apartment building was shattered.

Police have not made any arrests although there are people of interest being sought.