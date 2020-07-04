https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Police-in-Bismarck-searching-for-stabbing-suspect-15386084.php
Police in Bismarck searching for stabbing suspect
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Police in Bismarck are searching for a stabbing suspect.
Investigators believe 27-year-old Benjamin Bermudes stabbed a person on Friday morning near a liquor store. The victim was taken to Sanford Hosptial for treatment.
Police described Bermudes as 5-foot-6 and 136 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a black T-shirt, black hat and camouflage shoes.
