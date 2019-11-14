Police: dead infant found in empty upstate NY parking lot

PORT JERVIS, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a newborn baby was found dead in an empty parking lot near the Pennsylvania border.

Authorities say a caller reported seeing the infant’s body in a parking lot in Port Jervis at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found the body on a few rocks with its umbilical cord attached.

Police Chief William Worden tells The Times Herald-Record that police identified and interviewed the baby’s mother but no charges have been filed.

Worden says the mother’s name is not being released at this time.

Police did not say if the child died before or after birth.