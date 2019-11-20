Police cite woman who berated Muslim wearing hijab

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut have cited a white woman for berating a Muslim woman for wearing a hijab while at a shopping mall.

The Hartford Courant reports 49-year-old Kristen Hitchcock, of Andover, was issued a ticket for causing a public disturbance Monday night at a Macy’s store at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester.

Video on social media shows a woman police say is Hitchcock telling the other woman that Muslim husbands “are making you wear a head wrap.” Relatives of the Muslim woman called it racism.

Manchester police Lt. Ryan Shea says the incident did not rise to the level of a hate crime.

A Facebook message seeking comment was left for Hitchcock on Wednesday. It’s not clear if she has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

___

