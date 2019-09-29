Police chopper touches down at Ridgefield’s Safety Day

Visitors take a close look at Eagle One during the Ridgefield Police Department's Safety Day Sunday, Sept. 29.

RIDGEFIELD — With thundering rotors that drowned out the gathered spectators, police helicopter Eagle One touched down on the soccer pitch at East Ridge Middle school Sunday, Sept. 29.

Pilot Tom O’Halloran stepped out and was on hand to help the crowd of kids that gathered around the Stratford Police Department’s black and silver 1968 UH1 “Huey,” letting them clamber inside the 51-year-old aircraft.

The annual event drew families to the school, where visitors could experience a car crash simulator, climb inside police and Fire Department vehicles and parents could have an officer show them the correct way to install their child’s car seat.

At noon, the crowds gathered on the lawn again to watch Officer Shawn Murray perform a demonstration with Loki, the department’s K9 unit.

The event also included information tables from the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association, Lyme Connection, Ridgefield Prevention Council, Ridgefield Police Benevolent Association, Ridgefield Fire Department, Community Emergency Response Team, a gun safety table, State Animal Response Team, Red Cross and more.