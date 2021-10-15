Police chief on leave after allegedly threatening daughter

RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — A police chief in the San Francisco Bay Area has been put on administrative leave after her 18-year-old daughter accused her and her police sergeant father of abuse.
Richmond police Chief Bisa French was placed on administrative leave following several incidents that started in September involving her daughter, who accused French and her father, Oakland Police Sgt. Lee French, of attacking her and threatening to kill her and her 34-year-old boyfriend, who the couple says is pimping her, the East Bay Times reported Thursday.