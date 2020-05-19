https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Police-arrest-teen-in-Fairbury-that-left-man-15281567.php
Police arrest teen in Fairbury that left man critically hurt
A 17-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday in a shooting at Fairbury that left a man in critical condition suffering from five gunshot wounds, authorities said.
Jake Gonzalez, of Fairbury, is set to go to court on Wednesday to face felony charges of first-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony and unlawful discharge of a firearm at an occupied house, The Lincoln Journal Star reports.
The complaint filed against him identified the shooting victim as Lance Powers.
Deputies responding to a report of multiple shots fired went to a house in Fairbury Monday evening and found the 31-year-old victim outside the home.
