Police: Woman shot and killed on city bus in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A woman who was riding on a Lincoln city bus died when a shot fired from outside the bus hit her where she was seated, police said Thursday.

Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said in a news release the woman was the only passenger on the bus when a bullet entered from outside through the driver's side and struck her. The bus was moving at the time the shot was fired.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The woman’s name was not released. Bliemeister said the investigation was continuing and further information would be released Friday.