Police: Woman dies after car crashes into Ruidoso restaurant

RUIDOSO, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police have identified a woman who was killed after a car crashed into a restaurant in Ruidoso.

They say a 70-year-old driver was trying to back out of a parking lot when she drove through the restaurant around 7 p.m. Friday.

Police have identified the victim as 58-year-old Tammy Lynn Ford of Clovis.

They say a 58-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries while a 75-year-old woman suffered injuries that are considered non-life-threatening.

Police say the driver wasn't hurt, and her name won't be released at this time because no charges have been filed.

They say the crash remains under investigation, but alcohol wasn't a factor.