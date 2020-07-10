Police: Transgender person assaulted, robbed in Wilsonville

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Wilsonville police say three teenagers assaulted a transgender 20-year-old and stole their phone.

Police said the victim told officers that while walking along the river Tuesday near Boones Ferry Park, they crossed paths with three male teens, one of whom called the individual a transgender slur.

Later, one of the teens approached the victim — who was sitting on a log, eating — and asked if they had any alcohol, police said.

About 45 minutes later, the three teens approached and one punched the person in the face, police said, while another stole their phone. The victim fell into the Willamette River and swam away.

The victim got stuck in the mud while trying to get to shore, police said. They shouted for help and clung onto driftwood for a few hours until police found them in the river.

The three suspects are between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, police said. One has short, shaggy brown hair, another has chin-length brown hair and the third has blond hair.