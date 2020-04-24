Police: Teen died after accidental shooting at gun range

SMYRNA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia teenager died after he accidentally shot himself in the head at a gun range, authorities said.

Smyrna police spokesman Sgt. Louis Defense said the 18-year-old was with his family at Adventure Outdoors on South Cobb Drive when the gun went off Thursday afternoon, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Defense said the unidentified victim was shooting with a family member's handgun and followed the range's safety protocols by watching a video, signing a release and being accompanied by an adult.

Police were still investigating the incident but Defense said authorities don't anticipate any charges.